PH COVID-19 cases continue to go down

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continue to go down Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 09 2021 08:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 pass by a mural of hands clasped in prayer n Brgy. Kristong Hari in Quezon City on Thursday. Health authorities have consistently recorded relatively low new infections of the virus, as they logged fewer than 1,000 new cases for the 16th straight day on Thursday. Philippines posts 562 new COVID-19 cases, late reporting of deaths persists Philippines vaccinates 6.5 million minors vs COVID-19 Read More: coronavirus COVID19 face mask graffiti mural /video/life/12/12/21/christmas-house-na-may-snow-effect-sa-qc-dinarayo/life/12/12/21/immaculate-mother-exhibit-opens-in-ali-mall/video/life/12/12/21/netizens-ibinahagi-ang-mga-nagpasaya-sa-kanila-ngayong-2021/overseas/12/12/21/uks-johnson-accused-of-breaching-own-covid-19-rules/video/news/12/12/21/alamin-guidelines-sa-halalan-2022-caravan-sa-ncr