PH COVID-19 cases continue to go down

PH COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continue to go down

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 09 2021 08:50 PM

People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 pass by a mural of hands clasped in prayer n Brgy. Kristong Hari in Quezon City on Thursday. Health authorities have consistently recorded relatively low new infections of the virus, as they logged fewer than 1,000 new cases for the 16th straight day on Thursday. 

