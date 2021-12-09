Home  >  News

Presidential aspirant Pacquiao charms crowd in QC mall

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 09 2021 03:29 PM

People swarm the Pacman in QC mall

A supporter hugs presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao inside a mall in Quezon City on Thursday. With still months away from the official campaign period, next year's presidential hopefuls have been wooing the public nationwide.

 

