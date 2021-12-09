Cops enforce physical distancing protocols in Manila

MULTIMEDIA

Physical distancing patrol in Divisoria

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Police officers patrol the streets reminding people of social distancing in the Divisoria shopping area in Manila on Thursday. Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao says cops may carry rattan sticks to implement crowd control, remind people of COVID-19 protocols, and discipline unruly citizens, in anticipation of Filipinos flocking to churches for Simbang Gabi masses.