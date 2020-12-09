Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rights to ride Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 09 2020 11:24 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Motorcycle riders conduct a unity ride calling for rights to livelihood and to accommodate more players in the motorcycle taxi test run amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday. Angkas and Joyride were recently allowed to resume operations after securing a certificate of compliance under the Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Program. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus motorcycle riders motorcycle riders unity ride multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/12/09/20/kathryn-angel-honored-to-be-included-in-forbes-list-of-asias-top-digital-stars/video/spotlight/12/09/20/throwback-mag-ina-nabiktima-ng-pekeng-beauty-product/entertainment/12/09/20/morissette-drops-music-video-of-latest-single-coming-home/sports/12/09/20/pba-tnts-castro-parks-doubtful-for-game-5/business/12/09/20/singil-sa-kuryente-may-bawas-ngayong-disyembre-meralco