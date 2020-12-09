Home  >  News

Rights to ride

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 09 2020 11:24 AM

Motorcycle riders conduct a unity ride calling for rights to livelihood and to accommodate more players in the motorcycle taxi test run amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday. Angkas and Joyride were recently allowed to resume operations after securing a certificate of compliance under the Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Program. 

