Mother appeals for a mother

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Erlinda Echanis, mother of arrested activist Amanda Echanis, along with human rights groups hold a press conference on Wednesday at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City to demand the release of the younger Echanis and her infant child from a detention center in Tuguegarao, Cagayan. Amanda Echanis has just given birth to her one-month old baby when she was arrested with what human rights groups claim are trumped up charges.