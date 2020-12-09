MULTIMEDIA
Mother appeals for a mother
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 09 2020 01:51 PM
Erlinda Echanis, mother of arrested activist Amanda Echanis, along with human rights groups hold a press conference on Wednesday at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City to demand the release of the younger Echanis and her infant child from a detention center in Tuguegarao, Cagayan. Amanda Echanis has just given birth to her one-month old baby when she was arrested with what human rights groups claim are trumped up charges.
