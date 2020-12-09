Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Mother appeals for a mother

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 09 2020 01:51 PM

Mother appeals for a mother

Erlinda Echanis, mother of arrested activist Amanda Echanis, along with human rights groups hold a press conference on Wednesday at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City to demand the release of the younger Echanis and her infant child from a detention center in Tuguegarao, Cagayan. Amanda Echanis has just given birth to her one-month old baby when she was arrested with what human rights groups claim are trumped up charges. 

Read More:  activist   amanda echanis   arrest   communist   echanis   mother   political prisoners  