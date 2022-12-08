Group pays tribute to environmental defenders

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Alyansa Tigil Mina remembers environmental rights defenders Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 08 2022 07:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Alyansa Tigil Mina pay tribute to people who have lost their lives defending environmental rights in the country in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) office in Quezon City on Thursday. The group also expressed solidarity with the people of Sibuyan who are holding a prayer-caravan to gather signatures against mining in the island. Read More: Alyansa Tigil Mina environment environmental defenders Sibuyan /entertainment/12/08/22/shewarma-wins-drag-den-ph-first-round-aries-night-snatches-advantage/entertainment/12/08/22/jane-de-leon-returns-to-darna-set-after-recovery/sports/12/08/22/zamboanga-valientes-signs-ex-jru-player-john-amores/overseas/12/08/22/chinas-xi-to-meet-saudi-royals-on-high-stakes-visit/overseas/12/08/22/putin-says-nuclear-tensions-rising