Group pays tribute to environmental defenders

Alyansa Tigil Mina remembers environmental rights defenders

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of Alyansa Tigil Mina pay tribute to people who have lost their lives defending environmental rights in the country in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) office in Quezon City on Thursday. The group also expressed solidarity with the people of Sibuyan who are holding a prayer-caravan to gather signatures against mining in the island.