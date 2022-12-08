Christmas stamps showcase Filipino Values

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PHLPost releases 2022 Christmas stamps ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 08 2022 11:04 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A stamp collector shows new Christmas stamps released by the Philippine Postal Corporation on Thursday. The Christmas 2022 postage stamps, released with the theme “Unity, Faith and Prosperity”, illustrates Filipino values and tradition during the holiday season. ‘Tayo Ang Ligaya Ng Isa’t Isa’ tops 1M views on YouTube in less than 2 days Read More: Christmas stamps Philpost Philippine Postal Corporation /life/12/08/22/miss-cosmoworld-win-dream-come-true-for-meiji-cruz/life/12/08/22/marcos-jr-greets-ph-catholics-in-immaculate-conception-message/video/business/12/08/22/erc-hopes-meralco-sppc-can-enforce-deal-to-avoid-rate-hike/business/12/08/22/oil-gas-firms-production-plans-spell-catastrophic-warming-report/business/12/08/22/gir-level-slightly-dips-in-november-bsp