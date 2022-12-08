Home  >  News

PHLPost releases 2022 Christmas stamps

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2022 11:04 AM

Christmas stamps showcase Filipino Values

A stamp collector shows new Christmas stamps released by the Philippine Postal Corporation on Thursday. The Christmas 2022 postage stamps, released with the theme “Unity, Faith and Prosperity”, illustrates Filipino values and tradition during the holiday season.

