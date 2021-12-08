Rights advocates call for justice for EJK victims

MULTIMEDIA

Human rights groups call for justice for victims of extra-judicial killings

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Human rights advocates place the names and portraits of victims of extrajudicial killings under the Duterte administration in plants during an activity in Quezon City on Wednesday, ahead of the International Human Rights Day. The advocates urged candidates in the 2022 elections to hold accountable perpetrators of human rights violations.