Marcos, Duterte woo Quezon City voters

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos, Duterte hold 'grand caravan' in Quezon City

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte distribute campaign paraphernalia to supporters during the team's grand caravan along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City Wednesday. The national aspirants joined candidates running for Quezon City’s local posts for the 2022 elections.