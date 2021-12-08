Marcos, Duterte woo Quezon City voters

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos, Duterte hold 'grand caravan' in Quezon City Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 08 2021 10:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte distribute campaign paraphernalia to supporters during the team's grand caravan along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City Wednesday. The national aspirants joined candidates running for Quezon City’s local posts for the 2022 elections. Read More: Halalan2022 BBM-Sara Ferdinand Marcos Jr Sara Duterte grand caravan Commonwealth Avenue bongbong marcos marcos bongbong duterte /sports/12/08/21/mobile-legends-todak-coach-draws-inspo-from-onic-phs-drafts/news/12/08/21/pacman-hits-pretentious-geniuses-reviving-absenteeism/classified-odd/12/08/21/talking-ducks-and-scary-croissants-2021s-weirdest-news/sports/12/08/21/team-secret-enters-champions-berlin-quarterfinals/sports/12/08/21/nba-cj-mccollum-diagnosed-with-collapsed-right-lung