Celebrating the Feast of the Immaculate Conception

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Catholics take photos after attending morning Mass at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao in Quezon City Wednesday. Filipinos attended Mass commemorating the feast day of the Immaculate Conception, as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease despite the threat of the omicron variant.