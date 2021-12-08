Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating the Feast of the Immaculate Conception

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2021 11:47 AM

Catholics take photos after attending morning Mass at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao in Quezon City Wednesday. Filipinos attended Mass commemorating the feast day of the Immaculate Conception, as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease despite the threat of the omicron variant. 

