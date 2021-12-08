Home > News MULTIMEDIA Celebrating the Feast of the Immaculate Conception George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 08 2021 11:47 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholics take photos after attending morning Mass at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao in Quezon City Wednesday. Filipinos attended Mass commemorating the feast day of the Immaculate Conception, as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease despite the threat of the omicron variant. Read More: Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao Feast of the Immaculate Conception Catholics Holy day of obligation /classified-odd/12/08/21/talking-ducks-and-scary-croissants-2021s-weirdest-news/sports/12/08/21/team-secret-enters-champions-berlin-quarterfinals/sports/12/08/21/nba-cj-mccollum-diagnosed-with-collapsed-right-lung/entertainment/12/08/21/sharon-cuneta-reveals-rowell-santiago-is-her-totga/entertainment/12/08/21/aj-raval-mental-health-ang-inuna-para-bagong-pelikula