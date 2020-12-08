MULTIMEDIA

NLEX boom gates still up in Valenzuela

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A member of the Valenzuela Traffic Enforcement Group directs vehicles at the NLEX Mindanao Avenue toll plaza on Tuesday, a day after Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian suspended the business permit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), which operates NLEX Corp., due to the heavy traffic supposedly caused by the faulty implementation of the RFID system. NLEX Corp. on Tuesday said it seeks to cooperate with the Valenzuela City local government to help resolve the tollway traffic in the area and is doing “everything necessary” to resolve the issue.