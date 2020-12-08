Home > News MULTIMEDIA Feast of the Immaculate Conception Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 08 2020 02:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Devotees flock to the Manila Cathedral in observance of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday. A law was passed in 2017 declaring the day a special non-working holiday nationwide. Read More: Feast of the Immaculate Conception Manila Cathedral multimedia multimedia photo /life/12/08/20/queen-elizabeth-loves-dogs-so-much-daniel-craigs-james-bond-met-3-of-her-royal-corgis/overseas/12/08/20/hong-kong-to-impose-new-coronavirus-restrictions-to-battle-fourth-wave/overseas/12/08/20/uk-starts-mass-covid-vaccination-program/news/12/08/20/gatchalian-seeks-probe-on-toll-operators-compliance-with-concession-deals/news/12/08/20/marcos-camp-denies-involvement-in-impeachment-rap-vs-justice-leonen