Feast of the Immaculate Conception

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2020 02:06 PM

Devotees flock to the Manila Cathedral in observance of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday. A law was passed in 2017 declaring the day a special non-working holiday nationwide. 

