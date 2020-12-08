Home > News MULTIMEDIA Enforcing physical distancing in Divisoria ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 08 2020 02:14 PM | Updated as of Dec 08 2020 03:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Manila Police District Station 2 hold a rattan stick (yantok) as they enforce physical distancing at the Divisoria market on Recto Avenue, Manila City on Tuesday. Police officers will be acting as social distancing patrollers to ensure that health and safety protocols are followed in public markets during the holiday season. 'Yantok, gagamitin umano ng mga pulis sa physical distancing, self-defense' Duterte mulls rearming cops with batons Read More: COVID-19 physical distancing Divisoria Recto Avenue MPD yantok rattan sticks /news/12/08/20/congress-to-finalize-2021-natl-budget-this-week-unimplementable-projects-purged/entertainment/12/08/20/panoorin-showtime-hosts-sumabak-sa-christmas-bonus-dance-challenge/news/12/08/20/watchdog-downgrades-ph-rights-rank-over-activist-killings-abs-cbn-shutdown-anti-terror-law/business/12/08/20/ph-internet-improves-but-still-behind-global-average-asean-neighbors-tracker/news/12/08/20/panibagong-relief-supplies-naihatid-sa-catanduanes