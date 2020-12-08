MULTIMEDIA

Enforcing physical distancing in Divisoria

Members of the Manila Police District Station 2 hold a rattan stick (yantok) as they enforce physical distancing at the Divisoria market on Recto Avenue, Manila City on Tuesday. Police officers will be acting as social distancing patrollers to ensure that health and safety protocols are followed in public markets during the holiday season.