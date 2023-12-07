Meet Coast Guard Narcotics officer CG Jillian

MULTIMEDIA
Coast Guard Narcotics officer CG Jillian ready for deployment
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 07 2023 02:57 PM
Coast Guard Narcotics officer, CG Jillian, a Jack Russell Terrier, during a readiness inspection at the Philippine Coast Guard Headquarters in Port Area, Manila on Thursday. The Department of Transportation led the inspection of PCG personnel and its assets in anticipation of increased travel during the holiday season.
