Meet Coast Guard Narcotics officer CG Jillian

Coast Guard Narcotics officer CG Jillian ready for deployment

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Coast Guard Narcotics officer, CG Jillian, a Jack Russell Terrier, during a readiness inspection at the Philippine Coast Guard Headquarters in Port Area, Manila on Thursday. The Department of Transportation led the inspection of PCG personnel and its assets in anticipation of increased travel during the holiday season.