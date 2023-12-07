LTFRB urged to junk PUV franchise consolidation

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PISTON urges LTFRB to junk franchise consolidation Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 07 2023 12:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) stage a picket protest outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Thursday. Makabayan bloc filed House Resolution 1506 urging the Land Transportation and Franchising and Regulatory Board to junk Department Order 2017-011, known as the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines that mandates Franchise Consolidation by December 31, 2023. The group raised concern on the economic impact and possible exclusion of small and single-vehicle operators with the government’s push for franchise consolidation that would allow only one franchise to operate on a given route. Read More: PISTON Makabayan bloc LTFRB franchise consolidation House Resolution 1506 Department Order 2017-011 Omnibus Franchising Guidelines /video/business/12/07/23/govt-wants-to-rationalize-mining-tax-diokno/video/overseas/12/07/23/astronauts-harvest-taste-vegetables-grown-in-space-station/news/12/07/23/sk-councilor-seeks-security-from-ex-chairmans-threats/news/12/07/23/msu-bombing-suspects-involved-in-other-attacks-pnp/news/12/07/23/ex-ombudsman-morales-on-icc-return-why-not