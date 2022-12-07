Las Piñas holds Bakunahang Bayan

MULTIMEDIA

Bakunahang Bayan in Las Piñas

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Parents and guardians accompany their children to get vaccinated at the Almanza Uno covered court in Las Piñas City on Wednesday. The Department of Health (DOH) together with the Metro Manila Center for Health Department (MMCHD) organized the “Bakunahang Bayan: Biyayang Proteksyon sa Paskong Pilipino” to facilitate the inoculation of kids aged 5 - 11 years old who hasn’t received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccination, as well as 12 - 17-year-olds scheduled for their booster shots.