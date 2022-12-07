Groups protest vs Maharlika fund

MULTIMEDIA

‘Hands off our pension’

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) stage a rally outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Wednesday, to oppose the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) being pushed in Congress. Some groups and financial experts have raised concern on the proposed sovereign wealth fund that would be seeded with P275-billion from pension funds and government banks.