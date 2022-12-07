Home > News MULTIMEDIA Evacuating after the earthquake ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 07 2022 02:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pupils of Manuel Araullo High School along United Nations Avenue in Manila evacuate their classrooms after a magnitude 5.3 earthquake was felt on Wednesday. The tremor struck off Vinzons, Camarines Norte at around 1 p.m. and shook parts of Luzon and Visayas. Read More: 5.3 magnitude earthquake Manuel Araullo High School /sports/12/07/22/uaap-end-of-streak-fuels-nu-in-finals-vs-la-salle/entertainment/12/07/22/the-weeknd-to-release-new-music-for-avatar-sequel/news/12/07/22/donbelle-pinakilig-ang-fans-sa-abu-dhabi/overseas/12/07/22/china-announces-nationwide-loosening-of-covid-curbs/entertainment/12/07/22/watch-full-trailer-of-vice-ivanas-partners-in-crime