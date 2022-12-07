Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Evacuating after the earthquake

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2022 02:47 PM

Evacuating after the earthquake

Pupils of Manuel Araullo High School along United Nations Avenue in Manila evacuate their classrooms after a magnitude 5.3 earthquake was felt on Wednesday. The tremor struck off Vinzons, Camarines Norte at around 1 p.m. and shook parts of Luzon and Visayas. 

Read More:  5.3 magnitude earthquake   Manuel Araullo High School  