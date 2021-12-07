'Ibalik ang sabong!' Traditional cockfights pushed

MULTIMEDIA

'Ibalik ang sabong!' Reopening of cockfighting arenas pushed

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Cockpit workers and supporters picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Tuesday, calling for the reopening of traditional cockfighting arenas as it remains shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The workers promise to abide and enact COVID-19 safety protocols if given the opportunity to resume operations.