'Ibalik ang sabong!' Traditional cockfights pushed

MULTIMEDIA

'Ibalik ang sabong!' Reopening of cockfighting arenas pushed

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 07 2021 01:49 PM | Updated as of Dec 07 2021 01:53 PM

Cockpit workers and supporters picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Tuesday, calling for the reopening of traditional cockfighting arenas as it remains shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The workers promise to abide and enact COVID-19 safety protocols if given the opportunity to resume operations.