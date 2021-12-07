Group of Ilocanos files new disqualification petition vs Bongbong

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Group of Ilocanos files 8th petition vs Bongbong's 2022 presidential bid George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 07 2021 03:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A group of Ilocanos holds a protest after filing a petition for disqualification against presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. at the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Tuesday. The petitioners, who include some martial law survivors, lodged the 8th petition seeking to block the 2022 bid of the late dictator's son and namesake. 8th petition vs. Bongbong's 2022 presidential bid filed by ‘Solid North’ residents Read More: Halalan 2022 2022 elections Ferdinand Marcos Jr BBM Comelec Ilocanos martial law survivors Bongbong Marcos /news/12/07/21/pnp-chief-reminds-cops-to-be-non-partisan-on-upcoming-polls/business/12/07/21/smart-backs-sim-card-regulation-to-lessen-sms-spam/business/12/07/21/globe-backs-bill-to-ease-telco-builds-in-subdivisions/sports/12/07/21/patafa-tempers-expectations-for-athletes-in-natl-open/news/12/07/21/next-admin-urged-to-find-balance-on-issues-in-west-ph-sea