Group of Ilocanos files 8th petition vs Bongbong's 2022 presidential bid

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2021 03:23 PM

Group of Ilocanos files new disqualification petition vs Bongbong

A group of Ilocanos holds a protest after filing a petition for disqualification against presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. at the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Tuesday. The petitioners, who include some martial law survivors, lodged the 8th petition seeking to block the 2022 bid of the late dictator's son and namesake.


 

