Duterte, Duque discuss Omicron threat

Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte interacts with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III while presiding over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Monday. The Philippines recorded 526 average daily cases this week, which is 41 percent lower compared to cases reported the previous week according to Duque.