Home > News MULTIMEDIA Toll-free travel in Valenzuela Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 07 2020 10:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Vehicles pass through the Mindanao Avenue Toll Plaza without paying a toll fee after the Valenzuela City Government suspended the business permit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation on Monday. Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian suspended the NLEX toll operator's permit due to its failure to comply with the city's demands to improve its RFID installation service that caused traffic jams in the area. Valenzuela mayor issues suspension order vs NLEX operator Read More: toll RFID Valenzuela NLEX toll fee multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/12/07/20/rights-group-scoffs-at-dutertes-vow-to-uphold-human-rights/video/news/12/07/20/supreme-court-associate-justice-leonen-facing-impeachment-complaint/overseas/12/07/20/hong-kong-police-make-arrests-over-campus-protest/life/12/07/20/last-japanese-standing-cafe-owner-in-boracay-carries-on-in-pandemic/overseas/12/07/20/pakistan-suspends-hospital-staff-after-oxygen-shortage-kills-covid-19-patients