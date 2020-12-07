MULTIMEDIA

Toll-free travel in Valenzuela

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Vehicles pass through the Mindanao Avenue Toll Plaza without paying a toll fee after the Valenzuela City Government suspended the business permit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation on Monday. Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian suspended the NLEX toll operator's permit due to its failure to comply with the city's demands to improve its RFID installation service that caused traffic jams in the area.