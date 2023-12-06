MSU pays tribute to bombing victims

MULTIMEDIA

MSU students and alumni pay tribute to bombing victims

Viber

Students and alumni of Mindanao State University (MSU) light candles on Tuesday in front of the gymnasium inside the MSU campus in Marawi City, site of the deadly bombing during a Mass on December 3 that claimed 4 lives and wounded 45 others. MSU paid tribute to the victims, including faculty member Evangeline Aromin from MSU-Iligan Institute of Technology, students Janine Arenas and Junrey Barbante from the College of Business Administration and Accountancy, and resident Riza Daniel.

