MSU pays tribute to bombing victims

MSU students and alumni pay tribute to bombing victims
Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 06 2023 08:09 AM
Students and alumni of Mindanao State University (MSU) light candles on Tuesday in front of the gymnasium inside the MSU campus in Marawi City, site of the deadly bombing during a Mass on December 3 that claimed 4 lives and wounded 45 others. MSU paid tribute to the victims, including faculty member Evangeline Aromin from MSU-Iligan Institute of Technology, students Janine Arenas and Junrey Barbante from the College of Business Administration and Accountancy, and resident Riza Daniel.
