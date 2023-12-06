MULTIMEDIA

17 killed in Antique bus accident

Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction And Management Office handout/AFP

This handout photo taken on December 5, 2023 and released on December 6 by the Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office shows rescue personnel working at the scene where a bus plunged into a ravine in Hamtic, Antique. Seventeen people were killed when a passenger bus careered off a road and plunged down a mountain in the central Philippines, an official said December 6.

