Students undergo antigen test for pilot face-to-face class

Students tested for COVID-19 for pilot in-person classes

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A student undergoes an antigen test, as part of the strict safety health protocol being implemented at the Payatas Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday. Pilot face-to-face classes in the National Capital Region began with 28 selected schools participating almost 2 years after the suspension of in-person class due to COVID-19 pandemic.