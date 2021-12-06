Home  >  News

Students tested for COVID-19 for pilot in-person classes

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2021 11:41 AM

Students undergo antigen test for pilot face-to-face class

A student undergoes an antigen test, as part of the strict safety health protocol being implemented at the Payatas Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday. Pilot face-to-face classes in the National Capital Region began with 28 selected schools participating almost 2 years after the suspension of in-person class due to COVID-19 pandemic. 

