Little learner reports for pilot run of in-person class

Little learner reports for in-person class amid COVID-19 pandemic Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 06 2021 05:22 PM A mother watches her child follow health protocols as he enters the Ricardo P Cruz St. Elementary School in Taguig City on Monday. The Taguig City school participated in the pilot run of in-person classes in the National Capital Region as the Education department assesses the feasibility of reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of Metro Manila students resume in-person classes