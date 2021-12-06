Little learner reports for pilot run of in-person class

MULTIMEDIA

Little learner reports for in-person class amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A mother watches her child follow health protocols as he enters the Ricardo P Cruz St. Elementary School in Taguig City on Monday. The Taguig City school participated in the pilot run of in-person classes in the National Capital Region as the Education department assesses the feasibility of reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.