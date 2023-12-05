MULTIMEDIA
Summit on jail congestion
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 05 2023 02:54 PM
Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) sleep in a congested jail cell at the Manila City Jail in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Tuesday. The Marcos administration, together with the Supreme Court and various stakeholders, will be holding a jail decongestion summit starting December 5 in Manila to come up with a comprehensive analysis of the country’s penal system and address its problems.
- /news/12/05/23/ied-used-in-msu-blast-placed-in-black-bag-source
- /news/12/05/23/strong-quake-hits-off-occidental-mindoro-jolts-metro-manila
- /video/entertainment/12/05/23/vice-ganda-on-kathniel-breakup-i-wish-them-peace-and-healing
- /overseas/12/05/23/luffy-crime-ring-members-served-fresh-warrants-over-2022-robbery
- /business/12/05/23/world-bank-sees-ph-economy-growing-58-percent-in-2024