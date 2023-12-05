Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Summit on jail congestion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2023 02:54 PM

Summit on jail congestion

Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) sleep in a congested jail cell at the Manila City Jail in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Tuesday. The Marcos administration, together with the Supreme Court and various stakeholders, will be holding a jail decongestion summit starting December 5 in Manila to come up with a comprehensive analysis of the country’s penal system and address its problems. 

Read More:  jail   PDLs   penal system   summit   Manila   Manila City Jail  