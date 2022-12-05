PH Coast Guard enlists new trainees

MULTIMEDIA

Enlisted PCG trainees take oath

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

New recruits of the Philippine Coast Guard attend the oath-taking ceremony for PCG trainees at the Coast Guard Fleet Parade Ground, Pier 13, Port Area, Manila on Monday. The 851 all-male trainees were enlisted to Designated Training Centers at the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Regional Training Center in Zamboanga.