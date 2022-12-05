PH Coast Guard enlists new trainees

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Enlisted PCG trainees take oath Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 05 2022 12:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber New recruits of the Philippine Coast Guard attend the oath-taking ceremony for PCG trainees at the Coast Guard Fleet Parade Ground, Pier 13, Port Area, Manila on Monday. The 851 all-male trainees were enlisted to Designated Training Centers at the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Regional Training Center in Zamboanga. Read More: Philippine Coast Guard recruits Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Regional Training Center Zamboanga. /news/12/05/22/ncrpo-to-deploy-secret-cops-for-holiday-season/sports/12/05/22/adamsons-lastimosa-earns-player-of-the-week-nod-anew/business/12/05/22/alamin-bawas-presyo-sa-petrolyo-sa-disyembre-6/entertainment/12/05/22/joshua-garcia-tigil-muna-sa-paggawa-ng-vlogs/entertainment/12/05/22/maricel-soriano-asked-takot-ka-ba-malaos