PH Coast Guard enlists new trainees

Enlisted PCG trainees take oath

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2022 12:01 PM

New recruits of the Philippine Coast Guard attend the oath-taking ceremony for PCG trainees at the Coast Guard Fleet Parade Ground, Pier 13, Port Area, Manila on Monday. The 851 all-male trainees were enlisted to Designated Training Centers at the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Regional Training Center in Zamboanga.

