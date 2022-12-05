MULTIMEDIA

Group says stop giving funds to NTF-ELCAC

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Human rights advocates hold a protest at the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) headquarters in Quezon City on Monday, questioning plans by some members of House of Representatives to restore the proposed Php 10 billion budget for 2023 of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). The group called for the abolition of the agency and the reallocation of its funding to social and economic services program.