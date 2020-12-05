Home  >  News

Various artists hold protest gig

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Dec 05 2020

Activists and supporters attend “Terror Error: A Protest Gig Against State Terrorism and Negligence” at Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Saturday by various progressive bands and artists. The groups called to attention various issues, such as abolishing the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), calling for justice for the victims of extra-judicial killings, releasing activist Amanda Echanis.

