MULTIMEDIA
Various artists hold protest gig
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 05 2020 11:15 PM
Activists and supporters attend “Terror Error: A Protest Gig Against State Terrorism and Negligence” at Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Saturday by various progressive bands and artists. The groups called to attention various issues, such as abolishing the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), calling for justice for the victims of extra-judicial killings, releasing activist Amanda Echanis.
