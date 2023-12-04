Home  >  News

Round 1: Castro vs. Duterte

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 04 2023 05:48 PM

ACT Teachers Representative France Castro shows up at the Quezon City Department of Justice on Monday, for the preliminary investigation into the grave threats complaint against ex-president Rodrigo Duterte as supporters of both Castro and Duterte rally outside. Duterte allegedly threatened to kill Castro during a TV program. 

