MULTIMEDIA
Round 1: Castro vs. Duterte
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 04 2023 05:48 PM
ACT Teachers Representative France Castro shows up at the Quezon City Department of Justice on Monday, for the preliminary investigation into the grave threats complaint against ex-president Rodrigo Duterte as supporters of both Castro and Duterte rally outside. Duterte allegedly threatened to kill Castro during a TV program.
- /sports/12/05/23/team-smg-coach-result-vs-blacklist-something-to-hold-on-to
- /video/spotlight/12/05/23/worlds-largest-iceberg-sails-away-from-antarctica
- /news/12/05/23/marcos-tests-positive-for-covid-19-for-3rd-time
- /news/12/04/23/fire-hits-high-rise-building-in-binondo
- /news/12/04/23/south-korea-condoles-with-victims-of-marawi-bombing