Minors get 2nd jab of COVID-19 vaccine in Manila

MULTIMEDIA Manila minors receive 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 04 2021 02:42 PM A health worker checks the blood pressure of minors who just received their 2nd dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Tondo in Manila on Saturday, with the hospital accommodating minors and adults scheduled for booster shots. The OCTA Research Group recently said the capital region may now be considered as "very low risk" for COVID-19 after tallying an average of 138 new cases from November 26 to December 2.