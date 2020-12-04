MULTIMEDIA
The last First Friday for 2020
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 04 2020 03:54 PM
Police officers patrol and implement distancing rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as devotees attend the First Friday mass at the Quiapo Church in Manila. The mass marks the start of devotional activities leading to the annual Traslacion, or procession of the image of the Black Nazarene, which is celebrated in January. Authorities earlier announced that the Traslacion in 2021 is canceled because of the continuing pandemic.
