Terror-linked militants burn police car in Maguindanao

Ferdinandh Cabrera, AP

Posted at Dec 04 2020 05:11 PM

Police check a burned patrol car in Datu Piang, Maguindanao on Friday. Dozens of terror-tagged militants aligned with the Islamic State opened fire on a Philippine army detachment and burned a police patrol car in a southern town but withdrew after troops returned fire, officials said Friday. 

