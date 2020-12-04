Home > News MULTIMEDIA Terror-linked militants burn police car in Maguindanao Ferdinandh Cabrera, AP Posted at Dec 04 2020 05:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Police check a burned patrol car in Datu Piang, Maguindanao on Friday. Dozens of terror-tagged militants aligned with the Islamic State opened fire on a Philippine army detachment and burned a police patrol car in a southern town but withdrew after troops returned fire, officials said Friday. BIFF gunmen attack soldiers in Maguindanao town, torch police car Read More: Maguindanao police BIFF terror-tagged militants multimedia multimedia photos /video/business/12/05/20/ph-registers-highest-inflation-rate-among-asean-countries/video/news/12/05/20/duterte-reiterates-call-for-universal-access-to-covid-19-vaccines/video/news/12/05/20/human-rights-group-calls-for-defunding-abolition-of-ph-anti-communist-task-force/spotlight/12/05/20/how-700-epidemiologists-are-living-now-and-what-they-think-is-next/video/news/12/05/20/isis-inspired-militants-attack-maguindanao-town