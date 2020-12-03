Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Duterte leads ceremonial destruction of seized illegal drugs

Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

Posted at Dec 04 2020 12:36 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte inspects confiscated illegal drugs before being destroyed at the Integrated Waste Management, Inc. facility in Trece Martires City, Cavite on Thursday. Some P7.5 billion worth of illegal narcotics were destroyed in the event. 

