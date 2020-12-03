Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte leads ceremonial destruction of seized illegal drugs Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo Posted at Dec 04 2020 12:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest President Rodrigo Duterte inspects confiscated illegal drugs before being destroyed at the Integrated Waste Management, Inc. facility in Trece Martires City, Cavite on Thursday. Some P7.5 billion worth of illegal narcotics were destroyed in the event. Duterte to law enforcers: 'Never waver' in drug war despite COVID-19 Read More: Rodrigo Duterte drugs destruction PDEA narcotics multimedia multimedia photos /news/12/04/20/philippines-says-seminars-trainings-partially-allowed-in-gcq-areas/news/12/04/20/search-came-before-warrant-lawyer-blasts-illegal-search-of-echanis-home/news/12/04/20/cavite-governor-clarifies-only-persons-15-to-65-allowed-in-malls/overseas/12/04/20/bleak-covid-winter-americas-outbreak-enters-worst-phase/sports/12/04/20/promoter-satisfied-with-marcials-progress-right-where-he-needs-to-be