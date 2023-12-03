MULTIMEDIA

At least 3 killed, dozens wounded in MSU blast

Courtesy of Lanao del Sur LGU

Health workers attend to the wounded at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center following a blast inside a gymnasium of the Mindanao State University in Marawi City on December 3, 2023. At least 3 people were confirmed dead and more than 40 injured after the blast according to Police BGen Allan Nobleza, regional director of Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

