At least 3 killed, dozens wounded in MSU blast
Courtesy of Lanao del Sur LGU
Posted at Dec 03 2023 10:52 AM
Health workers attend to the wounded at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center following a blast inside a gymnasium of the Mindanao State University in Marawi City on December 3, 2023. At least 3 people were confirmed dead and more than 40 injured after the blast according to Police BGen Allan Nobleza, regional director of Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
