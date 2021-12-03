Last First Friday mass for 2021

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Faithful flock to Quiapo for First Friday mass ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 03 2021 11:53 AM | Updated as of Dec 03 2021 12:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholics line up along Carriedo and Rizal Avenue to attend First Friday Mass at Quiapo Church in Manila. Churches are allowed up to 70% of its capacity under Alert Level 2 imposed by the IATF since November 21. Read More: COVID19 coronavirus church Quiapo First Friday mass /news/12/03/21/marcos-jrs-party-denies-internal-feud/sports/12/03/21/wonderboy-faces-acid-test-vs-ph-champ/news/12/03/21/up-manila-grad-tops-november-2021-pharmacist-board-exam/news/12/03/21/rose-nono-lin-on-michael-yang-just-business-partners/news/12/03/21/police-no-charges-to-be-filed-in-fil-ams-death-after-charity-boxing-match