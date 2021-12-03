Home  >  News

Faithful flock to Quiapo for First Friday mass

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 03 2021 11:53 AM | Updated as of Dec 03 2021 12:23 PM

Last First Friday mass for 2021

Catholics line up along Carriedo and Rizal Avenue to attend First Friday Mass at Quiapo Church in Manila. Churches are allowed up to 70% of its capacity under Alert Level 2 imposed by the IATF since November 21. 

