Boosting the immunity of elderlies

Booster shots for seniors in San Juan

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Senior citizens receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at the Filoil San Juan Arena in San Juan City on Thursday. The government expanded the administration of booster shots to all adults, after prioritizing the elderly and other immunocompromised individuals, ahead of the possible entry of the COVID-19 Omicron variant that has been spreading in other countries.