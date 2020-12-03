MULTIMEDIA

Distancia, amigo!

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A police officer flashes a signage with safety reminders along a crowded Ylaya Street in shopping hub Divisoria in Manila on Thursday. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno visited the area to remind shoppers about the importance of abiding with minimum public health standards as the Christmas season approaches.