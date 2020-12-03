Home > News MULTIMEDIA Distancia, amigo! George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 03 2020 05:00 PM | Updated as of Dec 03 2020 06:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A police officer flashes a signage with safety reminders along a crowded Ylaya Street in shopping hub Divisoria in Manila on Thursday. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno visited the area to remind shoppers about the importance of abiding with minimum public health standards as the Christmas season approaches. Public urged: Plan shopping trips this holiday season Read More: Christmas shopping COVID-19 Ylaya Divisoria PNP physical distancing coronavirus /news/12/03/20/rapplers-ressa-charged-with-2nd-cyber-libel-case-over-tweet-sharing-newspaper-articles-screenshots/business/12/03/20/economic-managers-see-gdp-shrinking-up-to-95-percent-this-year/life/12/03/20/dont-use-hot-water-and-other-jewelry-cleaning-tips-from-heart-evangelista/news/12/03/20/pulis-itinumba-ng-riding-in-tandem-sa-toledo-city/news/12/03/20/bagong-panganak-na-aktibista-inaresto-baby-kasama-rights-groups-umaalma