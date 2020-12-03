Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Distancia, amigo!

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 03 2020 05:00 PM | Updated as of Dec 03 2020 06:41 PM

Distancia, amigo!

A police officer flashes a signage with safety reminders along a crowded Ylaya Street in shopping hub Divisoria in Manila on Thursday. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno visited the area to remind shoppers about the importance of abiding with minimum public health standards as the Christmas season approaches. 

 

Read More:  Christmas shopping   COVID-19   Ylaya   Divisoria   PNP   physical distancing   coronavirus  