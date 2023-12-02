MULTIMEDIA

Marking World AIDS Day

Ted Aljibe, AFP

Participants, including Philippine health official Enrique Tayag (front 3rd R), take part in the "Walk to End AIDS" event to mark World AIDS Day in Manila on Saturday. HIV infections are soaring in the Philippines, with experts blaming online dating, poor sex education and conservative attitudes in the deeply religious country for fueling the spread of the virus.