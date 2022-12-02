Home > News MULTIMEDIA More unclaimed bodies buried in Bilibid cemetery Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 02 2022 11:59 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Inmates from the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) bury the wooden caskets containing the remains of fellow prisoners at the NBP cemetery in Muntinlupa City on Friday. Around 60 inmates were laid to rest in the second batch of burial of bodies that were left unclaimed since December 2021. Unclaimed Bilibid inmate cadavers like a 'mass disaster' - forensic expert Forensic expert laments dire condition of dead inmates' bodies at funeral home Read More: NBP bilibid Muntinlupa prison died burial unclaimed /overseas/12/02/22/us-south-korea-japan-impose-fresh-sanctions-on-north-korea/business/12/02/22/sm-supermalls-improves-design-to-boost-experiential-shopping/overseas/12/02/22/hair-transplant-fad-turns-deadly-in-india/entertainment/12/02/22/look-ai-ai-delas-alas-husband-renew-wedding-vows/overseas/12/02/22/up-to-13000-ukrainian-soldiers-killed-since-russian-invasion-zelensky-aide