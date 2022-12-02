MULTIMEDIA

More unclaimed bodies buried in Bilibid cemetery

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Inmates from the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) bury the wooden caskets containing the remains of fellow prisoners at the NBP cemetery in Muntinlupa City on Friday. Around 60 inmates were laid to rest in the second batch of burial of bodies that were left unclaimed since December 2021.

