Supporters urge Bong Go to continue presidential bid

MULTIMEDIA

Bong Go supporters urge him to pursue candidacy for president

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Supporters of 2022 presidential aspirant Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go gather in front of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila as they urge him to pursue his candidacy, on Thursday. Go, Duterte's longtime aide, recently expressed his intent to withdraw from the presidential race citing personal reasons.