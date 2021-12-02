Supporters urge Bong Go to continue presidential bid

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Bong Go supporters urge him to pursue candidacy for president George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 02 2021 06:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Supporters of 2022 presidential aspirant Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go gather in front of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila as they urge him to pursue his candidacy, on Thursday. Go, Duterte's longtime aide, recently expressed his intent to withdraw from the presidential race citing personal reasons. Bong Go backers eye 'barricade' to stop him from withdrawing presidential bid Read More: Halalan 2022 Comelec presidential candidate Bong Go 2022 elections Christopher Bong Go presidential aspirants /news/12/02/21/over-1m-more-pfizer-biontech-vaccines-arrive-in-ph/entertainment/12/02/21/watch-donny-belle-in-love-is-color-blind-trailer/news/12/02/21/duterte-says-ntf-elcac-budget-cut-to-push-his-senate-run/news/12/02/21/ex-cafgu-member-arrested-for-murder-of-italian-priest/entertainment/12/02/21/qcinema-2021-ranking-the-6-qcshorts-in-competition