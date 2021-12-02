Group files new petition vs Bongbong Marcos

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Group files new petition against Marcos Jr.'s Halalan 2022 run George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 02 2021 08:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Martial law survivors led by the members of the Akbayan Party List stage a protest in front of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila as their leaders filed a new petition against the presidential bid of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Thursday. The group asserts that Marcos Jr. is perpetually barred from running for public office due to his 1995 tax evasion conviction. Bongbong Marcos faces 6th petition vs Halalan 2022 presidential bid Comelec seeks response on Marcos allies' call for case dismissal Read More: Halalan 2022 Martial Law victims Bongbong Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr. disqualification case disqualification case Marcos presidential aspirant 2022 elections /news/12/02/21/over-1m-more-pfizer-biontech-vaccines-arrive-in-ph/entertainment/12/02/21/watch-donny-belle-in-love-is-color-blind-trailer/news/12/02/21/duterte-says-ntf-elcac-budget-cut-to-push-his-senate-run/news/12/02/21/ex-cafgu-member-arrested-for-murder-of-italian-priest/entertainment/12/02/21/qcinema-2021-ranking-the-6-qcshorts-in-competition