Group files new petition against Marcos Jr.'s Halalan 2022 run

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 02 2021 08:11 PM

Group files new petition vs Bongbong Marcos

Martial law survivors led by the members of the Akbayan Party List stage a protest in front of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila as their leaders filed a new petition against the presidential bid of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Thursday. The group asserts that Marcos Jr. is perpetually barred from running for public office due to his 1995 tax evasion conviction. 

