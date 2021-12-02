28 NCR schools to join pilot face-to-face class

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 28 NCR schools to resume face-to-face classes Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 02 2021 02:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pupils attend a class simulation in preparation for the scheduled pilot face-to-face classes at the Comembo Elementary School Makati City on Thursday. The Department of Education listed 28 schools in the National Capital Region which will resume pilot in-person classes on December 6 for kindergarten to Grade 3 and Senior High Schools, nearly 2 years after face-to-face classes were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Metro Manila schools to join pilot run of face-to-face classes next week Read More: COVID-19 COVID19 coronavirus face-to-face classes Comember Elementary school Makati National Capital Region NCR DepEd /news/12/02/21/over-1m-more-pfizer-biontech-vaccines-arrive-in-ph/entertainment/12/02/21/watch-donny-belle-in-love-is-color-blind-trailer/news/12/02/21/duterte-says-ntf-elcac-budget-cut-to-push-his-senate-run/news/12/02/21/ex-cafgu-member-arrested-for-murder-of-italian-priest/entertainment/12/02/21/qcinema-2021-ranking-the-6-qcshorts-in-competition