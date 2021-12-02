Home  >  News

28 NCR schools to resume face-to-face classes

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 02 2021 02:02 PM

28 NCR schools to join pilot face-to-face class

Pupils attend a class simulation in preparation for the scheduled pilot face-to-face classes at the Comembo Elementary School Makati City on Thursday. The Department of Education listed 28 schools in the National Capital Region which will resume pilot in-person classes on December 6 for kindergarten to Grade 3 and Senior High Schools, nearly 2 years after face-to-face classes were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

