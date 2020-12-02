Home > News MULTIMEDIA Riders group pushes for right to earn Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 02 2020 02:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Riders from motorcycle hailing app CITIMUBER hold a public forum and protest at the Liwasang Diokno at the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday. The group called for the inclusion of CITIMUBER in LTFRB’s motor taxi pilot test run to provide jobs to 3,000 riders. Angkas gets DOTr nod to operate until Dec. 9 Read More: Citimuber LTFRB motorcycle taxi pilot test run motorcycle taxi /overseas/12/02/20/climate-change-biggest-threat-to-natural-world-heritage-sites/video/news/12/02/20/fda-duterte-order-to-clear-covid-19-vaccines-for-emergency-use-justified/overseas/12/02/20/germanys-bild-newspaper-tops-half-a-million-online-paid-subscribers/sports/12/02/20/pba-tough-guy-aljon-mariano-gives-ginebra-much-needed-lift-in-game-2/spotlight/12/02/20/explainer-when-and-how-will-covid-19-vaccines-become-available