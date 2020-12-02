MULTIMEDIA

Riders group pushes for right to earn

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Riders from motorcycle hailing app CITIMUBER hold a public forum and protest at the Liwasang Diokno at the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday. The group called for the inclusion of CITIMUBER in LTFRB’s motor taxi pilot test run to provide jobs to 3,000 riders.