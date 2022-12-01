MULTIMEDIA

The Ramon Magsaysay awardees of 2022

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Ramon Magsaysay 2022 laureates (left to right) Tadashi Hattori of Japan, Gary Bencheghin of Indonesia, Bernadette Madrid of Philippines and Sotheara Chhim of Cambodia pose for a photograph during the Ramon Magsaysay 2022 award ceremony in Manila on Wednesday. The Ramon Magsaysay Award is one of Asia's highest honors and is widely regarded as the region's equivalent of the Nobel Prize.