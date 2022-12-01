Home > News MULTIMEDIA The Ramon Magsaysay awardees of 2022 Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE Posted at Dec 01 2022 10:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ramon Magsaysay 2022 laureates (left to right) Tadashi Hattori of Japan, Gary Bencheghin of Indonesia, Bernadette Madrid of Philippines and Sotheara Chhim of Cambodia pose for a photograph during the Ramon Magsaysay 2022 award ceremony in Manila on Wednesday. The Ramon Magsaysay Award is one of Asia's highest honors and is widely regarded as the region's equivalent of the Nobel Prize. Filipina doctor, 3 other Ramon Magsaysay awardees honored in hybrid ceremony 2022 Ramon Magsaysay awardees: Who are they, and what inspire them? Read More: Ramon Magsaysay Magsaysay awards Tadashi Hattori Japan Gary Bencheghin Indonesia Bernadette Madrid Philippines Sotheara Chhim Cambodia /sports/12/01/22/liv-golf-announces-spain-singapore-mexico-events/sports/12/01/22/canelo-alvarez-sorry-over-messi-world-cup-jersey-rant/business/12/01/22/new-york-singapore-top-worlds-costliest-city-survey/video/news/12/01/22/suv-bumangga-sa-concrete-barrier-malapit-sa-manila-city-hall/overseas/12/01/22/come-to-ukraine-zelensky-tells-musk-after-controversial-peace-proposal