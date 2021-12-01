Marikina vaccination for COVID-19 continues

Home > News MULTIMEDIA DOH: 5M vaccinated for COVID in first 2 days of inoculation drive Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news Posted at Dec 01 2021 10:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman shares a light moment with 2 children after getting inoculated for COVID-19 at the Marikina City Sports Center on Wednesday. According to the Department of Health, at least 5 million people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in the first 2 days of a 3-day campaign targeting to inoculate 9 million Filipinos that runs until Wednesday. At least 5 million vaccinated vs COVID-19 in first 2 days of 'Bayanihan, Bakunahan' Philippines eyes another run of 3-day vaccination drive COVID-19 vaccination 'should be mandatory,' says task force chief Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Marikina Marikina Sports Center /news/12/02/21/philippines-vaccination-push-extended-until-dec-3/entertainment/12/02/21/baldwin-denies-pulling-trigger-in-rust-shooting/overseas/12/02/21/facebook-hits-anti-vaccine-campaign-harassing-doctors/entertainment/12/02/21/movie-review-marvel-goes-meditative-in-eternals/sports/12/02/21/juico-rejects-witch-hunt-claim-petrov-knows-truth