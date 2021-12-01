Marikina vaccination for COVID-19 continues

MULTIMEDIA

DOH: 5M vaccinated for COVID in first 2 days of inoculation drive

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

A woman shares a light moment with 2 children after getting inoculated for COVID-19 at the Marikina City Sports Center on Wednesday. According to the Department of Health, at least 5 million people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in the first 2 days of a 3-day campaign targeting to inoculate 9 million Filipinos that runs until Wednesday.