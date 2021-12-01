Manila residents line-up for COVID-19 vaccine

MULTIMEDIA

Lining up for COVID-19 jab on last day of 3-day vaccination drive

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Elderly residents and those with comorbidities line up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Sta. Ana Elementary School in Manila during the National Vaccine Day on Wednesday. The Philippine government plans to have another run of the 3-day vaccination drive on December 15-17.