Manila residents line-up for COVID-19 vaccine

MULTIMEDIA

Lining up for COVID-19 jab on last day of 3-day vaccination drive

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2021 01:58 PM

Elderly residents and those with comorbidities line up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Sta. Ana Elementary School in Manila during the National Vaccine Day on Wednesday. The Philippine government plans to have another run of the 3-day vaccination drive on December 15-17.

Philippines eyes another run of 3-day vaccination drive

Read More:

COVID-19
COVID19 vaccine
National Vaccination Day
Sta Ana Elementary School
Manila