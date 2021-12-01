Boracay boats wait for vacation-starved tourists

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Boracay's crystal clear waters await visitors amid pandemic Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at Dec 01 2021 08:59 PM | Updated as of Dec 01 2021 11:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Boats dock along White Beach in Boracay amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday as health authorities log less than 1,000 fresh virus cases for the 8th straight day. Independent research group OCTA said on the same day that the Philippines may see less than 500 new daily COVID-19 infections by Christmas, and most parts of the country could shift to Alert Level 1 if there was no threat of the Omicron variant. Philippines logs less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 8th straight day Philippines' daily COVID-19 cases may drop to less than 500 by Christmas - OCTA Small business owners worried about possible reimposition of stricter curbs amid Omicron threat Philippines suspends decision to allow vaccinated tourists entry Read More: coronavirus COVID19 tourism tourists Boracay beach /news/12/02/21/philippines-vaccination-push-extended-until-dec-3/entertainment/12/02/21/baldwin-denies-pulling-trigger-in-rust-shooting/overseas/12/02/21/facebook-hits-anti-vaccine-campaign-harassing-doctors/entertainment/12/02/21/movie-review-marvel-goes-meditative-in-eternals/sports/12/02/21/juico-rejects-witch-hunt-claim-petrov-knows-truth