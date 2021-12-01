Boracay boats wait for vacation-starved tourists

MULTIMEDIA

Boracay's crystal clear waters await visitors amid pandemic

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Boats dock along White Beach in Boracay amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday as health authorities log less than 1,000 fresh virus cases for the 8th straight day. Independent research group OCTA said on the same day that the Philippines may see less than 500 new daily COVID-19 infections by Christmas, and most parts of the country could shift to Alert Level 1 if there was no threat of the Omicron variant.

