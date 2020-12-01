Home > News MULTIMEDIA Preparing for possible face-to-face classes in 2021 Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 01 2020 03:35 PM | Updated as of Dec 01 2020 06:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Commission on Higher Education officials led by its chairman Prospero De Vera and National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. inspect the Our Lady of Fatima University Valenzuela campus' retrofitted classrooms on Tuesday for possible face-to-face classes for certain courses in January 2021. CHED issued COVID Advisory No. 7 last May, preventing higher education institution (HEIs) to conduct in-person school activities until prohibition for mass gatherings is lifted under the COVID-19 quarantine. Read More: CHED Prospero De Vera III IATF National Task Force against COVID-19 Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. Our Lady of Fatima University Valenzuela general community quarantine /overseas/12/02/20/us-reveals-rapid-rollout-plan-for-vaccine-after-record-coronavirus-surge/overseas/12/02/20/us-accuses-china-of-flagrant-nkorea-violations-offers-5-million-reward/overseas/12/02/20/the-size-of-a-matchbox-a-rare-mouse-deer-is-born-on-camera-in-poland/overseas/12/02/20/european-union-asean-to-form-strategic-partnership-germany/sports/12/02/20/believing-in-steph-under-armour-announces-curry-brand-launch