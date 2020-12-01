Home  >  News

Preparing for possible face-to-face classes in 2021

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2020 03:35 PM | Updated as of Dec 01 2020 06:39 PM

Commission on Higher Education officials led by its chairman Prospero De Vera and National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. inspect the Our Lady of Fatima University Valenzuela campus' retrofitted classrooms on Tuesday for possible face-to-face classes for certain courses in January 2021. CHED issued COVID Advisory No. 7 last May, preventing higher education institution (HEIs) to conduct in-person school activities until prohibition for mass gatherings is lifted under the COVID-19 quarantine.
 

